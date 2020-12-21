Janelle Monae (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

JANELLE MONAE and WONDALAND ARTS SOCIETY are thanking everyone for their contributions to #Wondalunch contact-free drive through food distribution that took place last SATURDAY (12/12) at LOS ANGELES' SOUTHWEST COLLEGE.

Also participating were JIDENNA, CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS, YARA SHAHIDI, PROJECT ISIAH, SOCIAL JUSTICE LEARNING INSTITUTE, EVERYTABLE GOOD+ FOUNDATION, BLACK KIDS WHO CARE, YWCA, CALI FRESH and THE LEETA PROJECT.

The team distributed pre-packaged meals, grocery boxes, baby supplies, hand sanitizers, school supplies and children's books to over 2,500 families in LOS ANGELES.



At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, WONDALUNCH's initial mission was to provide support and food security to underserved communities effected by COVID-19 by removing food insecurities and providing access to sufficient quantities of nutritious foods for families to enjoy, on us.

Over the course of the year, WONDALAND has fed 33,500 families between ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES in 2020.

