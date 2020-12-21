'The Old School 500'

BENZTOWN will present “The Old School 500," a 45-hour year-end music special for radio that counts down the 500 greatest "Old School" hits. Tabulated nationwide from Rhythmic Oldies and Adult Urban radio station playlists, “The Old School 500” tells the stories behind the hits, featuring 450 interviews in 45 hours. ‘The Old School 500’ offers 14 minutes per hour for local spots and promos.

BENZTOWN VP Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON commented, “Listeners will love this year-end countdown special for all the reasons they love 'Top 10 Now & Then.' Plus, it’s the perfect programming solution for a holiday weekend; especially the week between CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR'S. An added bonus is that you can run ‘The Old School 500’ Countdown as many times as you’d like throughout the year. It’s an addictive musical treat for Old School music fans who want more of the best music, memories and fun."

