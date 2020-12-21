iHeartMedia

IHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE’s 18th annual “BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE,” a 13-hour RADIOTHON featuring stories of hope and resilience from SEATTLE CHILDREN’s patients, families, supporters and hospital staff, raised over $270,000 to benefit the hospital, whose mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible.

“BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE” took place DECEMBER 17th and featured on-air personalities "JODI and BENDER In The Morning," who hosted the all-day broadcast and encouraged listeners to donate and raise money for the event. Over the last 18 years, BENDER has raised over $16.6 million to benefit SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Commented BENDER, “In the midst of one of the most challenging times in history, our audience came through again, Thank you to our all listeners for helping us raise over $270,000 for the children in our community during these trying times.”

Added SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION Board Of Trustees member MICHELE SMITH, “Even though they were quarantined in their studio, BENDER and JODI managed to inspire local and national followers by painting the picture of the many families being treated at SEATTLE CHILDREN'S right now,. Thanks to the iHEART SEATTLE team, listeners and sponsors for helping SEATTLE CHILDREN'S provide hope, care and cures, especially during this health pandemic.”

