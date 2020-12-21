Radio Spearheads Holiday Cheer

Only four days until CHRISTMAS, and Americans literally feel like they are prisoners in their own homes thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials are saying the number of cases of the virus have literally doubled in the last few months, and hospitals are either full or close to full capacity. They are discouraging travel and family gatherings and that's taking it's toll on anxiety and depression. It's a proven fact that music is a large part of the relief for these conditions, especially CHRISTMAS music. So, radio continues to be the hero for the holidays with large charitable events, and All-CHRISTMAS formats.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

