BICOASTAL MEDIA Country KRWQ (Q100.3)/MEDFORD, OR, advances longtime staffer BRYCE BURTNER to PD/morning host, shifting him from afternoons, as of MONDAY, DECEMBER 21st.

He replaces former PD/morning co-host ASHLEY MAIN, who left BICOASTAL MEDIA to pursue a career in the fitness industry (NET NEWS 10/30), and morning co-host JASON ALLEN, who returned to GRANTS PASS BROADCASTING after joining BICOASTAL MEDIA more than 12 years ago.

BURTNER was hired in 1991 by original KRWQ owner/operators DUANE and SHERRY HILL. As the first Country station in the local ROGUE VALLEY on the FM dial, KRWQ has managed to be one of the only stations locally to maintain its original format, celebrating 40 years in AUGUST 2020.

KRWQ has been part of the COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON since 2004, raising more than $3 million since then during the annual event. BURTNER will lead KRWQ into future ST. JUDE fundraising.

BURTNER will be joined by veteran Country air talent ANGIE FOSTER in middays and SCOTT SCHULER in afternoons. The trio is bookended by the syndicated LIA KNIGHT from midnight to 5a (PT) and "Nights With ELAINA (SMITH) from 7p-MIDNIGHT (PT).

BICOASTAL MEDIA OM DON HURLEY called BURTNER, “Honestly one of the funniest people you’d ever want to meet. We’re excited to see how a 4:30a alarm affects his acerbic humor. BRYCE has been managing our IT department for most of the company for over 15 years. It’s great to see him continue to grow and be the leadoff batter every morning on such a legendary product such as The Q."

BURTNER commented, “The Q has been my radio home for what seems a lifetime! I have pretty much grown up here. I have some pretty big shoes to fill, and hope my experience, success in middays and afternoon drive, and longevity in the market will prove that I am worthy of this challenge."

