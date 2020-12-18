Michael Starr With Jade Bird, CHVRCHES

GLASSNOTE RECORDS has named MICHAEL STARR its head of promotion. He was previously Senior Director.

STARR replaces longtime head NICK PETROPOULOS, who is reportedly moving over to ARISTA RECORDS.

STARR joined the company as a National Director Of Promotion, based in AUSTIN, in AUGUST 2011, reporting to PETROPOULOS.

PETROPOULOS had been at GLASSNOTE RECORDS since DECEMBER 2009.

