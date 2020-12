Hell Yeah 93.7

After flipping from Active Rock 93X to Country as "TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7" in SEPTEMBER, SUN BROADCASTING WXNX/FT. MYERS-NAPLES, FL has now re-branded as “HELL YEAH 93.7” and changed its calls letters to WHEL. The format remains Country, and the station’s new slogan is “Hellacious amount of Country.

Find the station’s website here and its FACEBOOK page here.

« see more Net News