Morris

MAREN MORRIS has canceled her “RSVP: The Tour,” originally postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the worsening pandemic. MORRIS shared the news on social media over the weekend (12/18), writing, “There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year. With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP Tour.”

She went on to assure ticket holders that they will receive a full refund, she added, “I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon.”

First announced in FEBRUARY, the tour was to originally have kicked off in JUNE and hit 25 cities in the U.S. and CANADA before concluding in OCTOBER. JAMES ARTHUR, RYAN HURD and CAITLYN SMITH were set to join MORRIS as supporting acts on select dates.

