Dick Kernen, R.I.P. (photo: Specs Howard)

Everyone at ALL ACCESS extends our deepest condolences on the passing of MOTOR CITY radio icon DICK KERNAN on FRIDAY (12/18) at the age of 82 to his family and many friends.

KERNEN was SPECS HOWARD SCHOOL OF MEDIA ARTS VP/Industry Relations since 1972 following a formidable and influential radio career that included stops at WXYZ-A&F, and later helping launched legendary WRIF.

According to the DETROIT FREE PRESS: "A 2003 MICHIGAN BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME inductee, KERNEN was a guiding hand — both inside and outside SPECS HOWARD — to some of the best-known names on the local airwaves in recent decades, having worked closely with the likes of ARTHUR PENHALLOW, GLENDA LEWIS, CARMEN HARLAN, CHARLIE LANGTON, AMY ANDREWS, JOE WADE FORMICOLA and more."

KERNEN is survived by his wife of 56 years, CHARLENE KERNEN, his son, JACAPPS COO BOB KERNEN, daughter CHRIS SEHOYAN, two brothers, a sister and five grandchildren.

« see more Net News