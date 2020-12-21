-
Glassnote Promotes Michael Starr To Head Of Promotion As Label Veteran Nick Petropoulos Has A New Post
December 21, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
As ALL ACCESS first alerted you and posted late FRIDAY (NET NEWS 12/18), GLASSNOTE RECORDS has named MICHAEL STARR its new head of promotion. He was previously Sr. Dir./Promotion.
STARR replaces longtime head NICK PETROPOULOS, who is reportedly moving over to ARISTA RECORDS. Details on that soon.
STARR joined the company as a Nat'l Dir./Promotion, based in AUSTIN, in AUGUST 2011, reporting to PETROPOULOS.
PETROPOULOS had been at GLASSNOTE RECORDS since DECEMBER 2009.
More updates, soon.