Starr Surrounded By CHVRCHES

As ALL ACCESS first alerted you and posted late FRIDAY (NET NEWS 12/18), GLASSNOTE RECORDS has named MICHAEL STARR its new head of promotion. He was previously Sr. Dir./Promotion.

STARR replaces longtime head NICK PETROPOULOS, who is reportedly moving over to ARISTA RECORDS. Details on that soon.

STARR joined the company as a Nat'l Dir./Promotion, based in AUSTIN, in AUGUST 2011, reporting to PETROPOULOS.

PETROPOULOS had been at GLASSNOTE RECORDS since DECEMBER 2009.

More updates, soon.

