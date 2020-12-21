Free Live-Video Presentations

Membership in the RAB has benefits like the continuation of its free live-video presentations available to RAB members in 2021. Next year's series kicks off with a live presentation titled “Accelerate 2021 With RAB Revenue-Building Resources.”

RAB’s executive team will highlight and review key RAB revenue-oriented resources available to broadcasters to maximize their selling and prospecting efforts in the new year. Additionally, attendees will learn how various RAB tools can be utilized to support advertising clients in an inconsistent business environment.

The live video presentation will take place NOON (CT) on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2021. Registration for RAB members for this live video presentation is free as will be on-demand viewing. Just click here to register.

