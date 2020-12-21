Bold Gold Media Group's Empire Award

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP has been awarded the NEW YORK STATE 2020 SENATE EMPIRE AWARD, presented by SEN. JENN METZGER, recognizing its significant community contributions, especially during the unprecedented events of 2020. This award is given to businesses or organizations that encourage other area businesses or have formed partnerships within the community, those that volunteer their time and services and demonstrate exceptional leadership in the community; or have contributed significantly to their community's quality of life.



Commented METZER, “BOLD GOLD MEDIA is deserving on so many counts, You have been the voice of the CATSKILLS; you have really been there for the community in a way that is really unusual for a media group. There are so many great community organizations that are doing such important work and you share information; you educate them especially with your local news. In a rural area many people are isolated and they need to know day to day and emergency information, and you play a vital role for our communities in providing that. On top of that, your volunteer work and sponsorship with the WSUL HEART-A-THON and the THUNDER 102 & 104.5 COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON is yet another way you give back to the community. This is a way for us to recognize you and express our great appreciation for all that you do.”

Added BOLD GOLD NEW YORK GM DAWN CIORCIARI, “Helping our community is not just what we do, it’s who we are. This award belongs to our amazing team of hard-working local professionals and a community that gives us amazing content to talk about everyday."

