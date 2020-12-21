Judy Pielach

Longtime CHICAGO radio news personality JUDY PIELACH has signed on to BRUCE ST. JAMES' new morning show at CUMULUS News/Talk WLS/CHICAGO.

PILACH starts today from 5:30a-9p (CT) weekdays.

PIELACH accepted a buyout from TRIBUNE BROADCASTING News/Talk WGN/CHICAGO two years ago and stepped down as afternoon news anchor at the former TRIBUNE BROADCASTING station. In 2017 she was inducted in the WGN RADIO WALK OF FAME.

PIELACH joined WGN in 1986 and held a variety of roles including news anchor, reporter, managing editor and program host.

The move reunites her with WLS PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR, who worked with her when the latter was director of news and operations at WGN.

TICHENOR called PIELACH a “radio force majeure that has delivered the news to CHICAGO audiences for decades. Now her strong voice, wit and wisdom will be heard every weekday morning on 890 WLS... She is a perfect match for BRUCE ST. JAMES. She’s local, she’s funny and she knows the news that CHICAGO is talking about.”

