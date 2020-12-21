Sold

PRIORITY RADIO, INC. is selling W281CL/CHERRY HILL, NJ to RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC for $75,000. The primary station is listed as WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE;

In other filings with the FCC, FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY OF MADISON is transferring low power WMUU-LP/MADISON, WI to COW-POWER MEDIA PRODUCTIONS CO. for $1 plus a renewable ten year agreement to air the seller's SUNDAY morning services and other programming up to 11 hours a week.

DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION has requested an STA to operate Gospel WKOX-A (1430 RHW LIGHT)/EVERETT-BOSTON, MA with reduced power nondirectionally pending approval of its application to diplex with SALEM Religion WROL-A/BOSTON.

JESUS PENA ACOSTA has filed for an extension of his Silent STA for KJJT/LOS YBANEZ, TX due to the pandemic, which he says resulted in no revenues because local businesses cannot afford to advertise.

And CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WMKL (THE CALL)/HAMMOCKS, FL to RADIO MARIA, INC. for $1.05 million

