CHUBB ROCK will be bringing his entire programming lineup to UNITED STATIONS. The deal includes the live-via-satellite daily morning show known as THE CHUBB ROCK SHOW with SIMAN BABY and two-weekend performances, DIGGIN' IN THA CRATES and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN.

THE CHUBB ROCK SHOW with SIMAN BABY is a live 4-hour morning show delivered via satellite. It is also available as content segments immediately after its daily broadcast so that affiliated radio stations around the country have various options for the programming. In addition to CHUBB ROCK, the show has three other on-air regulars, SIMAN BABY, CAROL BLACKMON, and KEKE ROCK.

UNITED STATIONS EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, "Having CHUBB ROCK and his team as partners for daily and weekend programming is a dream, and it’s a great way to start the new year. The daily show is topical and funny, and because good content wins, the program is right on target for audiences in all market sizes and any time slot. We’re excited to expand the reach of the show and have more station operators reap the rewards of having THE CHUBB ROCK SHOW on their airwaves.”

CHUBB ROCK added, “We know we do great radio every day, and we’re excited to start a new partnership that will take us to the next level. We’re also proud that our listeners and our advertisers have come to expect honest and entertaining radio from our broadcast team, and we will continue to work hard to earn and keep that respect.”

THE BROOKLYN born, CHUBB ROCK started his music career in ATLANTA in the late 1980s. By the early 1990’s he become a chart-topping Hip Hop artist who, in one successful run, had three number one hits on the BILLBOARD Top Rap Singles chart, all from one album. His radio career includes stints at WWPR (Power 105)/NEW YORK and WRNB/PHILADEPHIA.

SIMAN BABY, a Georgia Radio Hall of Famer previously hosted on V-103, KISS 104.1, and MAJIC 107.5/ATLANTA. CAROL BLACKMON is a National Black Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, and her voice has been associated with many national brands. KEKE ROCK brings her fiery brand of wit, sarcasm, and social media sensibility.

