CUMULUS Country WFYR (97.3 THE RIVER)/PEORIA adds voice veteran RIDER as their new brand voice.



WFYR AOM BRIAN SCOTT said, "In remaining with CESD Talent agency, we were able to find a big booming voice in RIDER that sounds as excited about 97.3 RIVER COUNTRY as we have been since it's return to the PEORIA & CENTRAL ILLINOIS market."



RIDER commented, "In country music radio authenticity is everything, and I guarantee I'm the only voice living on a ranch and waking up to feed horses, goats and pigs before I get on the mic. ILLINOIS is my home and I couldn't be more proud to be on the RIVER."

