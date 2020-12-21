HEADCOUNT announced today the addition of FOO FIGHTERS, AMOS LEE, LEE FIELDS and more to the SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26th virtual concert (NET NEWS 12/16). The event will take place at 3p (ET) and already has an A list line-up. Artists already announced are DAVE MATTHEWS, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, BOB WEIR, BEN FOLDS, BIG FREEDIA, BIG GIGANTIC, BILLY STRINGS, BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA, GRACE POTTER, GROUPLOVE, MIKE MILLS FT. BIG SOMETHING, MUSIQ SOULCHILD, PATTERSON HOOD, PHIL LESH & FRIENDS, PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, THE REVIVALISTS, TANK AND THE BANGAS,

& MANY MORE.

The one day event is being held in partnership with HEADCOUNT in support of GEORGIA GRASSROOTS ORGANIZATIONS, GEORGIA COALITION FOR THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA and CIVICGEORGIA, to promote voter turnout in the upcoming GEORGIA elections.

Fans are encouraged to visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com and donate to the cause. Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream on the day of the show.

