Matt Nathanson

Singer/Songwriter MATT NATHANSON raised over $136,000 for THE SIDEWALK PROJECT over the weekend with two livestream events. He made the announcement in a INSTAGRAM post sighting his gratitude and renewed faith in humanity. The artist was especially grateful to a fan named Irene who made a $10,000 donation for a song request.

THE SIDEWALK PROJECT is an organization which through various mediums, including art, music, film & public health, aims to be socially active and to empower houseless communities around the world. It's a project based arts & public health organization that exists to create community and wellness for those who live outdoors. The organization says, "We are not trained social workers or therapists. We are a bunch of artists who believe embracing the beauty of life is the way to enrich experience despite circumstance."

MATT said on Instagram, "It (the fundraiser) showed me how magical humans can be. And it also made me feel like I was a part of a community of people. I just wanted to thank you all for showing up." See the full recap on MATT's INSTAGRAM account @MATTNATHANSON

