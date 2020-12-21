Danny Cooper On The Move

Changes at ARISTA RECORDS with the news that SVP/Promotion DANNY COOPER is leaving the label, effective at the end of the year.

COOPER, in company-wide memo, said, "Almost two years ago, I was brought on by JOHN BOULOS and DAVID MASSEY to help assemble and run the promotion department for the relaunch of the new ARISTA RECORDS. At the time, I was considering leaving the record side of things and starting my own live multifaceted events company with my friends in the wine industry. Then this amazing opportunity came up, and as it was an easy and very appealing transition within SONY MUSIC from RCA to ARISTA, I jumped at the chance to be a part of building something from the ground up, and am extremely happy I did so.



"In the past two years I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. Between the huge breakthrough with JP SAXE, leading to his GRAMMY nomination for Song Of The Year, to currently being on the verge of breaking a few other pretty great artists, I feel we have taken some massive strides. Now that the department is up and running at full speed, it is a perfect time for me to step down and focus on my next challenge and any opportunities within and outside the music business. A huge thank you to JOHN and DAVID for believing in me, and to the amazing promotion team we assembled, as well as the entire ARISTA family. It truly was a pleasure."

Reach out to DANNY at (310) 663-5146 or CooperCubs@aol.com or Danny.Cooper30@gmail.com.

