Kiss Wish Helps 10 Veteran Families

COX MEDIA's Urban AC WALR (Kiss 104.1)/ATLANTA announced TODAY, in it's partnership with THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE, it gave ten families of military veterans a holiday to remember, by fulfilling their CHRISTMAS lists through the 2nd Annual "Kiss Wish" program.

Ten ATLANTA-area families were chosen by THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE and provided a gift list to KISS 104.1. Thanks to generous donations from MONTLICK & ASSOCIATES, T-MOBILE and KISS 104.1 listeners, each family had their wish list fulfilled, totaling over 100 gifts! The families also received a gift card from PUBLIX.

THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE mission is to help veterans and their families achieve a fulfilling civilian life by promoting collaboration between the organizations that can support them during the transition from military service.

SCOTT JOHNSON, President/CEO of THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE, said, “The generosity and gifts provided by the ATLANTA community helped 10 veteran families to share a joyous CHRISTMAS during a difficult time. We are thankful to be partnering again with KISS 104.1 for the "Kiss Wish" program and making a positive impact for veteran families across GEORGIA.”

TERRI AVERY, KISS 104.1 Director of Branding and Programming, added, “It’s an honor to help provide for these families at CHRISTMAS time. To our sponsors, staff and especially our listeners, a BIG thank you from KISS 104.1”

