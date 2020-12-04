-
Jacobs Media's Seth Resler Shares Five Digital Things You Can Do To Make Your Life Easier
JACOBS MEDIA's Digital Dot Connector SETH RESLER writes, "Typically, the holidays are a slower time of year for radio broadcasters. The record labels stop calling, the holiday promotions are done, and we all wind down before the new year. This is an excellent time to turn your attention to the little things that constantly get shoved aside for more urgent matters throughout the year. Now that you've got a little extra room to breathe, here are five small digital things you can do to make your life easier. Take advantage of the holiday lull by doing a couple of minor things that will make your life just a teeny bit better. You'll be glad you did."