KISS 2020 Goodbye

LANDMARKS LIVE PRESENTS announced TODAY, ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAMERS, KISS are set to "Kiss 2020 Goodbye" on NEW YEARS EVE at the iconic destination, ATLANTIS, THE PALM IN DUBAI. LANDMARKS LIVE PRESENTS is set to deliver the largest KISS show of the band’s storied career live from THE ROYAL BEACH at ATLANTIS DUBAI with numerous world record attempts for the largest ever pyro display.

To send off 2020 the multi-platinum selling band is reigniting the fire and roaring back to life! In true KISS fashion, they are bringing the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year, proving once again, that KISS never does anything small. The massive stage production and FREE pre-show will be brought directly into your living room at 9p live from ATLANTIS DUBAI on DECEMBER 31st!

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by LANDMARKS LIVE can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR. Fans are invited to spend NEW YEAR’s EVE with THE DEMON, THE STARCHILD, THE SPACEMAN, and THE CATMAN as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021…all night! For tickets and info click here.

