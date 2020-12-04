Beatport 2020

BEATPORT has issued its 2020 report, with TECH HOUSE the most popular genre on its Top 100 chart.

Other findings include DEFECTED as the fastest-rising label. MARSHALL JEFFERSON & SOLARDO released the most successful track in 2020, "Move Your Body" and DAVID PENN the best-performing House artist.



The UK is a hotspot for Drum & Bass, with 42 of the 50 fastest-rising artists in that genre from ENGLAND..

For the full report, go here.

