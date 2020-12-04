-
Beatport Issues Its 2020 Year In Review Report
BEATPORT has issued its 2020 report, with TECH HOUSE the most popular genre on its Top 100 chart.
Other findings include DEFECTED as the fastest-rising label. MARSHALL JEFFERSON & SOLARDO released the most successful track in 2020, "Move Your Body" and DAVID PENN the best-performing House artist.
The UK is a hotspot for Drum & Bass, with 42 of the 50 fastest-rising artists in that genre from ENGLAND..
