Jacobs Media Strategies

Over the past four years, JACOBS MEDIA has led exclusive executive tours of CES in LAS VEGAS each JANUARY.

Thanks to the effects of COVID, CES 2021 is undergoing a massive change this year. Normally, more than 170,000 attendees from around the globe flock to LAS VEGAS, but next month, CES is going virtual. And so is JACOBS MEDIA’s tour.

The company will be leading an online guided tour of CES, specifically curated for anyone and everyone in radio. While past tours have been limited mostly to corporate executives, this year’s virtual tour will be accessible to all – at a price level that is affordable and accessible – without the expense of time, travel, hotels, casino losses – or sore feet.

JACOBS MEDIA VP/GM PAUL JACOBS commented, “Past JACOBS tours have been physically limited to the NORTH and CENTRAL HALLS of the CONVENTION CENTER because it is so hard to navigate CES with a group. But thanks to virtual technology, we’ll have the run of the show, allowing us to provide a comprehensive tour of many exhibits relevant to the future of radio.”

The price of admission for the virtual tour is $99, good until the ball drops on NEW YEAR'S EVE when the rate increases to $149. Details and registration information can be found here.

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS added, “At this price point, people who have never been able to take the time or spend the money for CES will get a great taste of this amazing event. Our curated tour will focus on how radio can prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in 2021.”

JACOBS MEDIA has teamed up with CES guide extraordinaire, SHAWN DuBRAVAC, best-selling author and former Chief Economist of CTA. SHAWN has served as Sherpa for past JACOBS/CES tours, and is designing this virtual tour with JACOBS MEDIA.

DuBRAVAC said: “There is much excitement and optimism that we’ll turn a corner next year. CES has always provided a glimpse into the future. For this tour, the JACOBS brothers and I will be putting something special together to help radio broadcasters navigate what’s ahead in the new year.”

The tour will take place the afternoon of WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13th (exact times TBA) on desktops and laptops all over AMERICA... and the world.

