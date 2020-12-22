Loud 99.5

MAJOR KEYSTONE LLC launched Hip Hop “LOUD 99.5” on VP BROADCASTING 1400 WEST/99.5 W258DV/EASTON, PA. yesterday.



The station becomes the first hip-hop outlet in the ALLENTOWN, PA, market. MAJOR KEYSTONE, led by ALLENTOWN area native PATRICK "DJ GROOVES" CERULLO, already operates the brand on LOUD 99.3” W257DI READING, PA/WLEV-HD4. The new brand is running commercial-free until after NEW YEARS.

CERULLO previously programmed three stations for ALPHA MEDIA SAN ANTONIO, was APD/MD at WRDW (WIRED 96.5)/PHILADELPHIA and WDZH (AMP RADIO 98.7/DETROIT and hosted nights at WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC. He also runs the nationally syndicated mix show “IN THE MIX WITH DJ GROOVES."

