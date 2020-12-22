Jason Bentley (Mark Leibowitz)

101 STUDIOS and former KCRW "Morning Becomes Eclectic" host JASON BENTLEY have launched a new entertainment podcast, "The Backstory," bringing together artists, actors and creators to share ideas and make connections.

KRISTEN BEL and author/psychologist ADAM GRANT are the guests for the first installment, which premiered yesterday. Additional annnounced guests are MARGARET CHO and PAUL FEIG, TERENCE BLANCHARD and playwright KEMP POWERS, as well as actors JUSTIN MIN and ROSALIND CHAO. More guests to be announced soon.



"The Backstory" is a platform for SOHO HOUSE members to connect with fellow creatives, share ideas and collaborate.

