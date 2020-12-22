Restless Nites

SUSTAIN THE SCENE is a new nonprofit initiative to help save the music scene by giving back to the iconic, independent music venues that have been shut down by COVID-19 all year and are at risk of closing permanently. SUSTAIN THE SCENE is accepting donations now and will officially launch in JANUARY by re-opening L.A.’s independent music venues throughout the city for food and beverage and merch delivery through POSTMATES, coupled with at-home livestream experiences featuring world-class artists for performances from the very iconic music stages that helped make them.

RESTLESS NITES and DUBLAB are coming together to launch this nonprofit initiative to reopen L.A.’s shuttered live music venues for food & beverage delivery and exclusive new menus paired with at-home livestream music and entertainment experiences with artists, comedians and guest hosts, along with interactive streaming technology. SUSTAIN THE SCENE will provide groundbreaking and crucial avenues for local communities to support their favorite independent venues by ordering dinner, drinks and merch, and music fans from all over the world will be able to safely experience live performances from the iconic venues they know and love.

Sponsors and partners include POSTMATES, DUBLA B, L.A. TOURISH, DINELA, HEALTH-ADE KOMBUCHA and MEZCAL EL SILENCIIO.

SUSTAIN THE SCENE is a non-profit. All contributions to the initiative are tax deductible, and donations can be made here , with limited edition SUSTAIN THE SCENE merch available, including totes and long sleeve shirts.

SUSTAIN THE SCENE is a first of its kind initiative to support and help re-open the shuttered independent music venues to return much-needed revenue to venues. Through city and county guidelines, SUSTAIN THE SCENE will ensure a COVID-19 safety compliant food & beverage handling and delivery service.

