Triton Digital

TRITON DIGITAL released the latest LATAM PODCAST REPORT for the Top 100 Podcasts in LATIN AMERICA from NOVEMBER 2nd through 29th, as measured by its Podcast Metrics measurement service.

A number of new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including BOLETIM FOLHA (SAN PAOLO), CRONICAS OBSCURAS and COLNISTAS ELDORADO ESTADAO. In addition, O ASSUNTO remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period. The Top 100 podcasts account for 22.8M downloads in total.

To view the full results of the report, go here. .

