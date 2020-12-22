Register

TODAY, DECEMBER 22nd is the last day to register for TECHSURVEY 2021. Read the (12/2) AllAccess story for full details.

JACOBS MEDIA's 17th annual TECHSURVEY is the radio broadcasting industry’s largest online survey, with more than 500 participating radio stations and 46,000 core radio listeners surveyed last year. The survey is open to commercial radio stations in the U.S. and CANADA and examines the online habits of radio audiences.

