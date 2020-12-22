$6k raised

BREWER BROADCASTING Country WQLK (Kicks 96)/RICHMOND, IN, raised $6,747 and ten bins of new toys to benefit TOYS FOR TOTS. On DECEMBER 10th, a live broadcast was held on the roof of BEST ONE TIRE AND AUTO in downtown RICHMOND, IN. The on-air fundraiser was hosted by Kicks 96 morning show hosts SEAN LAMB and DAVE PATRICK, along with JEN STEELE midday host and help from sister station WHON (101.7 THE POINT) morning show hosts KELLEY & RAY.

