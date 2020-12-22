Sold

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, LLC is selling four stations in the FORT WALTON BEACH, FL marketTop 40 WECQ(Q92)/DESTIN, FL; Classic Rock WZLB (103.1 THE SHARK)/VALPARAISO, FL; Adult Hits WWAV (102.1 THE WAVE)/SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL; and Country WHWY (HIGHWAY 98)/HOLT, FL to JVC MEDIA OF FLORIDA, LLC for $2,268,839 ($113,442 deposit, $658,156 cash at closing, $1,497,250 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, ONE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling K201HW and K269GF/EL PASO, TX to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $95,000.

Applying for STAs were NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, INC. (WEVH/HANOVER, NH, change in digital power) and CAPITAL MEDIA CORPORATION (WBAR-F/LAKE LUZERNE, NY, reduced power due to equipment issues).

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of WKIH/VIDALIA, GA to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

And JIMMY E. WOODARD and GERALDINE WOODARD have closed on the gifting of 60% of the voting stock and equity in WOODARD BROADCASTING CO., INC., licensee of Oldies WVOK-A (TRUE OLDIES 1580) and Hot AC WVOK-F/OXFORD-ANNISTON, AL, to their son RAYMOND C. WOODARD and 40% of the stock and equity to their daughter-in-law MELODY T. WOODARD.

