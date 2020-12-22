NITO included in Covid-19 Relief Bill

NATIONAL INDEPENDENT TALENT ORGANIZATION (NITO), the non-profit organization comprised of over 100 independent booking agencies and 140 independent management firms announced TODAY the "Save Our Stages Act" passed CONGRESS late last night as part of the FY '21 Omnibus and COVID relief legislation.

NITO's unwavering efforts to ensure that the small, independent live touring agents and managers had a united voice in WASHINGTON, D.C., resulted in their inclusion in this legislation. "Save Our Stages" includes $15 billion in dedicated funding for qualified live venues, independent movie theaters, talent representatives, and cultural institutions.

A spokes person for organization said, "NITO would like to thank the Senate and House cosponsors who attached their names to this incredibly important piece of legislation to be included in the next pandemic relief bill. A special thanks to Sen. JOHN CORNYN, R-TX, Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MN, Rep. PETER WELCH, D-VT, and Rep. ROGER WILLIAMS, R-TX, who introduced the "Save Our Stages Act" in the SENATE and HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, respectively, in JULY and have worked alongside us in our efforts to provide relief to the live music industry.

Additionally, NITO also thanks our colleagues at NIVA, who represent more than 3,000 independent venues and independent promoters nationwide. Without the diligent work and the efforts of all of our members, artists, supporters as well as the many legislators, this legislation would not have passed."

At the forefront of NITO's mission, as included in this relief bill, is the extension of PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (PUA) and another round of PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP). These will help many hardworking individuals across the US, in and out of the live music industry, who have lost their jobs and livelihoods as a result of the pandemic. This legislation also provides an additional $300 per week for all workers receiving unemployment benefits through MARCH 14th, 2021, and extends the PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (PUA) program, with expanded coverage to the self-employed, gig workers and others in non-traditional unemployment and the PANDEMIC EMERGENCY UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION (PEUC) program. PUA provides unemployment benefits to gig workers and self-employed AMERICANS and PEUC provides 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to qualified individuals.

« see more Net News