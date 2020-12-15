Two Days Until Christmas

Only two days left to get all your shopping done before CHRISTMAS. Add to that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall doom and gloom of 2020 and it's enough to kick anxiety into high gear.

Radio is working to kick the holiday spirit into high gear to help relieve anxiety, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and hosting virtual holiday events. A lot of stations are even taking their All-CHRISTMAS formats to the next level by preparing to go commercial-free or sprinkling in holiday greetings from talent, artists and local celebrities. It's a proven fact that music is good for the mind and soul, and radio doesn't take that for granted. Their main priority is to help relieve the burnout of 2020.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

« back to Net News