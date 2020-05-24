Kevin Griffin Raises Over 20k for St' Jude Children's Research Hospital

BETTER THAN EZRA front man and co-founder of FRANKLIN, TN's annual PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL, KEVIN GRIFFIN, raised over $20,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL (NET NEWS 12/9). The artist did so with another edition of his "Alone Together" live streams from his home in FRANKLIN.

GRIFFIN has been hosting regular fundraisers via different platforms since the pandemic began in early MARCH. He was recently recognized in FORBES for raising over 130k in the first few months of lockdown. GRIFFIN has contributed to multiple causes including MUSICARES (the charitable arm of the GRAMMYS), SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, POB UNITED (who’ve joined with NATCO to feed front line health care workers in NEW ORLEANS) and the BELLA BOWMAN FOUNDATION, a pediatric cancer charity that’s delivered personal protective equipment and caregiver relief packages to hospitals throughout LOUISIANA.

Over the years, THE BETTER THAN EZRA FOUNDATION has also contributed to over $2 Million in hurricane and flooding relief.

