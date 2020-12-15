Thom Ewing



WAHM (WAYFM)HUNTSVILLE TODAY announced the pending retirement of long time station manager THOM EWING. EWING was hired in 2002 as the founding General Manager of WAYH-FM, and has been the only manager in the station’s history. He eventually led additional WAYFM expansion into sveral other ALABAMA cities, including BIRMINGHAM and GADSDEN.

Ewing Said, “It’s been a calling, a joy, a challenge, and so much more to serve our communities for 18 years in ALABAMA’s WAYFM. I am believing for God’s best for our ALABAMA team and my friends around WAY Nation as they continue to touch this generation and influence them to love and follow Jesus.”

In a company statement it was noted, "EWING exemplified the WAYFM difference, which is a combination of network and local station execution for a great radio product that can change lives and impact a city. He worked tirelessly towards local promotions and community involvement at his radio station(s). He created and launched several long-standing community efforts in HUNTSVILLE and across AL, including the annual “Christmas Prayers” program, which matched people with needs with available resources in the area.

JIM MARSHALL, VP of Operations, said, “THOM has made a significant impact on his community through ALABAMA’s WAYFM. Without his hard work and dedication, the ministry in that community would not have grown like it has. I value the way he has allowed God to use his skills and abilities to further the Kingdom all of these years. I wish the best for THOM and SUE in this new chapter of their lives."

JOHN SCAGGS, CEO, added “THOM EWING has been a model GM for WAYFM. For years and years, he and his team rolled up their sleeves and co-labored to make WAYFM in HUNTSVILLE a station that impacted thousands of lives.”

« back to Net News