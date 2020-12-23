JASON ROSS a rising star in dance music, brings his show, “The Atlas," to INSOMNIAC’s PARK ‘N RAVE CONCERT SERIES on FRIDAY, JANUARY 22nd and SATURDAY, JANUARY 23rd. at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA. Tickets for the 18+ show go on sale DECEMBER 28th at 12p (PT) here..

ROSS is best known for his diversified EDM portfolio, collaborating with some of the genre’s greats, including ABOVE & BEYOND, SEVEN LIONS, ILLENIUM and GRYFFIN, among others, in addition to his own hit original tracks. In 2020, he released a full-length album, “1000 Faces,” as well a compilation album, “JASON ROSS Presents: 20 Years Of Anjunabeats.” Each night, he will be joined by other artists still to be announced.

Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five (5) adults per vehicle with pricing varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles. Social distancing guidelines and traffic laws must be followed at all times. Additional event information can be found here, and a full list of frequently asked questions can be found here.

The PARK 'N RAVE CONCERT SERIES will continue with new artists performing every weekend.

