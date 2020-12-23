Sold

REAL LIFE BROADCASTING is selling Top 40 WIFI-A/FLORENCE, NJ and W225DJ/BURLINGTON, NJ to MIGUEL AMADOR's RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC for $275,000 plus an LMA before closing. The buyer took over programming the station last month with a Top 40 format branded "WIFI 92.9."

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were NORTHEAST COLORADO BROADCASTING, LLC (KRJN/LOG LANE VILLAGE, CO, temporary reduced power operation from STL tower on studio roof due to damage to licensed antenna system); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KLSF/JUNEAU, AK, reduced power due to antenna damage); and WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (KZKS/RIFLE, CO, 50% power due to transmitter capacitor failure).

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION also filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WJDD/CARROLLTON, OH due to interference concerns.

And CARL J. AUEL's AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Classical KQMC and KELC/HAWTHORNE, NV and Contemporary Christian KQNV (K-LOVE)/FALLON, NV to LUCKY BOY EDUCATIONAL MEDIA, INC. for $13,000.

