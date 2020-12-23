-
WBZ (98.5 The Sports Hub)/Boston Raised $10K For Christmas In The City
From DECEMBER 14TH-18TH, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s WBZ Sports (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON afternoon drive personalities MICHAEL FELGER & TONY 'MAZZ' MASSAROTTI hosted an annual online auction that raised $10,000 to benefit CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY of BOSTON. The 100% volunteer, non-profit organization is dedicated to helping relieve the impact of homelessness and poverty on BOSTON-area children and their families.