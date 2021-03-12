Long Live Rock Documentary Debuts March 12

JONATHAN MCHUGH, Music Supervisor, Director & Producer at SONG STEW ENTERTAINMENT, has landed a distribution deal for his new documentary. ABRAMORAMA has acquired worldwide distribution rights for MCHUGH’s directorial debut “Long Live Rock…Celebrate The Chaos,” and plans a MARCH 12, 2021 release. MCHUGH shared the news in a LINKEDIN post DECEMBER 17th.

“Long Live Rock” was filmed at various rock festivals around AMERICA showing the scope of just how massive crowds are. Attesting to the power of destination music festivals such as COACHELLA and LOLLAPALOOZA are interviews with members of METALLICA, GUNS N ‘ROSES, SLIPKNOT, KORN, ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, GRETA VAN FLEET, HALESTORM, MACHINE GUN KELLEY, and SHINEDOWN.

The film is produced by MCHUGH, GARY SPIVACK and JONATHAN PLATT. “Long Live Rock…Celebrate The Chaos” will be launched with an online global red carpet premiere screening event on MARCH 11th featuring a Q&A with the filmmakers, band members and some surprise guests. The film will be available the next day on ABRAMORAMA’s affiliate partner platform WATCH NOW @ HOME.

MCHUE said in his LINKEDIN post, "Excited to finally share my directorial film debut with the world! While 2020 has completely shuttered the concert industry, "Long Live Rock" will hopefully give the fans some solace and good memories of what it was like to feel that energy again. The people we met have so much heart and we look forward to sharing their stories on MARCH 11th. Thank you to superstar producer and great friend GARY SPIVACK, EVAN SAXON and RICHARD ABRAMOWITZ of ABRAMORAMA, and everybody else who made this dream come true."

