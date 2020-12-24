Merry Christmas Eve

We've finally made it to the most awkward, challenging Christmas holiday in history. It's time to slow down and be thankful for the little things that we have to celebrate this year. As many Americans are separated from family, or dealing with the loss of loved ones and economic difficulty, the desire for a little mental and emotional relief is strong.

Here's the good news, radio as we know it is free. And most of our favorite radio stations are playing non-stop CHRISTMAS music to help get us through these difficult times. Make sure you stop for a minute to reflect on the positive things in life right now, and celebrate with your holiday station on in the background.

If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here.

