'Twas The NIght Before Christmas'

iHEARTRADIO’s “Twas The Night Before CHRISTMAS” podcast features some of music's biggest stars reading this classic holiday poem, including MICHAEL BUBLE, MEGHAN TRAINOR, AVA MAX, JON BON JOVI and newcomers NIKI, BASTILLE, TATE McRAE, LENNON STELLA and STEPHANIE POETRI.

You can also hear group renditions of "A Visit From St. Nicholas" by PENTATONIX, DAN + SHAY, WHY DON'T WE and RASCALL FLATTS’ JAY DEMARCUS and his wife ALISON. There are also more readings from AVA MAX, ELLE KING, BENNY BLANCO, VALERIE JUNE, LOONA, LIVVIA and even SANTA himself.

