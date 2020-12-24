Donation

JW BROADCASTING, INC. is donating Silent WMLB-A/AVONDALE ESTATES-ATLANTA, GA to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION

In other filings with the FCC, MARANATHA RADIO ASSOCIATION is transferring low power KHZZ-LP/HAYS, KS to HAYS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 489 for $3,000 (value of tangible personal property).

And EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has filed for an STA to operate KPOR/EMPORIA, KS from coordinates at variance from the licensed location while a construction permit to cover the tower's location is sought.

« see more Net News