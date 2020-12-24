-
JulianOnTheRadio Adds More Voice-Tracking
December 24, 2020 at 7:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With fewer full-time opportunities, many radio personalities are tracking multiple time slots on stations across the country. Former afternoon host on KYLD Top 40 (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISO JULIAN known as JULIANONTHERADIO is a part-time host for KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISO, tracking nights for HUBBARD's KQMV (MOVIN 92.5)/SEATTLE, tracking middays for KFCO (HOT 107.1)/DENVER.
He recently added more voice-tracking on SUMMIT MEDIA stations, middays at KSPW (POWER 96.5)/SPRINGFIELD and KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1)/OMAHA with afternoons at WPYA (97.3 PLAY)/BIRMINGHAM.
JULIANONTHERADIO is grateful to these stations and looks forward to helping more.