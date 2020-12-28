Bahakel Communications

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS LTD. CEO BEVERLY BAHAKEL named media veteran and former employee JASON JANC will be the new General Manager of Rock KILO and Alternative KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS. JANC will replace longtime company employee and four-year General Manager VIRGINIA SWANSON, who will retire on DECEMBER 31st.

JANC started his career in radio as a college student in 1988 in MINNESOTA and then in ILLINOIS. His professional career began in 1990 at WJBC and then WWCT in ILLINOIS where he was Assistant Production Director/announcer. He joined BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS in 1998 as an announcer for KILO and then when BAHAKEL purchased KYZX “THE EAGLE” (now KRXP), he took on the role of Program Director/announcer for KYZX where he remained until 2011. Since then, he has been at the COLORADO PUBLISHING COMPANY where he currently serves as the Director of Advertising.

BAHAKEL said she is "thrilled to welcome JASON home to KILO, KRXP and the BAHAKEL family. It was important to our company to keep intact the heritage of KILO and KRXP in the music world. For many decades since its inception in 1987, KILO has rocked the world. It is our desire to continue the legacy in a time when keeping consistency and community service must be a real focus. We want to serve the ROCKIES, and we felt JASON harbored our vision for COLORADO SPRINGS and beyond and for a very credible team on air, and would only enhance the dream with his love of the station and its team and the community."

