Top 10 National Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for DECEMBER 21st-27th saw STATE FARM jump from 7th to first place overall, BANK OF AMERICA falls from #1 to #2.

The Top 10:

1 STATE FARM (#7 last week, 94230 instances)

2 BANK OF AMERICA (#1, 77672)

3 BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (#2, 66753)

4 MERRILL BANK OF AMERICA (#5, 53022)

5 IHEARTRADIO (#3, 49508)

6 NHTSA (NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN.) (#9, 49052

7 PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE (#4, 48037)

8 GEICO (#6, 45757)

9 WALMART (#8, 35569)

10 BABBEL LESSON NINE (#27, 33063)

