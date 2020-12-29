Tips For Adjusting To The New Reality

The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed life as we know it. If your messaging is not taking this into account, you are missing the mark of reaching your potential marketing targets.

The are many obvious areas of disruption that have caused societal change. The need to work from home to stay healthy has had a huge ripple effect on how companies operate, how their staffs interact and has totally upended the commercial real estate market.

Education is now predominantly online, while a hybrid of in-class and online learning has emerged with some adapting to it, others not so much. Restaurants, bars, gyms, retail stores and so many more businesses have been closed, reopened and shuttered or partially restricted as to provided services again due to the recent pandemic surge.

Even with the COVID-19 vaccine being deployed, it will be many months before 70% of AMERICA is vaccinated and we can begin to test out the concept of herd immunity.

There is no accurate forecast when we can expect to get to see live music again or attend sporting events safely.

What You Can Do About Addressing This Reality

According to THE MARKETING INSIDER, "Much of AMERICA seems desperate to return to a pre-pandemic state. But yearning for a what was 'normal' then fails to comprehend the implications of the pandemic’s deep and lasting impact on the human condition as we know it. Our narratives about ourselves as individuals, and as a society, are collapsing.

"The vast majority - 87% - of Americans do not believe that life as they understood it will return to “normal.” A quarter feel their careers have stalled, and nearly half of all teenagers believe their progress as students has slowed significantly.

"These data points are pulled from our study, 'The Human Condition 2020: Shock To The System,' which surveyed more than 1,795 Americans aged 14-77 to understand how experiences and perceptions have altered in real-time since MARCH.

"For marketers, employers, parents and elected officials, the message is clear: Whatever assumptions we had operated under before MARCH 2020 have been obliterated."

Read "There Will Be No Return To 'Normal'" by clicking here.

