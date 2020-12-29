Bo Woods

ALL ACCESS has learned that BO WOODS was let go from KFLX (REWIND 92.5 & 104.1)/FLAGSTAFF/PRESCOTT, AZ on DECEMBER 15th.

WOODS worked, for the past two years, at STONE CANYON MEDIA as morning drive host on REWIND 92.5 & 104.1. WOODS is available to voice track and provide a production voice from his home studio. He has also worked with on-air partner RONNIE MERRELL and still has a podcast titled "The Ronnie & Bo Show."

WOODS can be reached at (928) 277-7204 or @bojock@msn.com.

