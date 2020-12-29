McCreery (Photo: John Shearer)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS’ SCOTTY McCREERY will be the first artist to guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES in 2021. Beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 4th and continuing through FRIDAY, JANUARY 29th, McCREERY can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“Taking over the midday show for a month is a first for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to do it with GO COUNTRY 105,” said McCREERY. “I’ve had some great experiences in L.A. and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, and I look forward to sharing some of those stories and more with KKGO’s listeners throughout JANUARY.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with SCOTTY McCREERY,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. “He has such a loyal following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and I know they will be thrilled to hear him on the station each day.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

