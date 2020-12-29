Classic Rock In Raleigh - Durham

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP announced MONDAY the launch of W225DF (ROCK 92.9)/RALEIGH-DURHAM, which will play Classic Rock for the TRIANGLE, with veteran programmer LEN SHACKELFORD set to lead the charge.

SHACKELFORD said, “The time is right for a real Classic Rock choice in the TRIANGLE. We’ll have a much wider playlist with artists that still deserve to be heard, like RAINBOW, DIO and MONTROSE. Plus, instead of just playing a few cuts from core artists like LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, VAN HALEN and GUNS N ROSES, we’ll go deeper. It’s gonna be a fun ride with The TRIANGLE’s ROCK 92.9!”

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP President/COO, TRIP SAVERY added, “There is a long and proud history of great, locally programmed rock radio in the TRIANGLE. ROCK 92.9 marks a return to those roots with the best Classic Rock tailored to the unique tastes of listeners in the TRIANGLE.”

