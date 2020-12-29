Heflin (Photo: Haley Dean)

NASHVILLE-based public relations firm SONGSHINE MEDIA is shuttering operations after four years. Clients included independent artists JOE & MARTINA, JAY BRAGG and JAKE LOBAN, and the LADYBUG MUSIC FESTIVAL, among others.

Founder/publicist DAKOTA HEFLIN said, “I am very proud of what SONGSHINE MEDIA has accomplished in its four years of business. As a young woman and music business professional who dove into operating her own business at just 23 years old, I can honestly look back on this journey and beam with pride for the industry relationships cultivated, friendships made, and career milestones achieved. It is just time to embrace change, and I’m excited for what 2021 has in store.”

HEFLIN’s previous industry experience includes time as Sr. Publicist at digital marketing, publicity and management company CROWD SURF, as well as a publicist with THE ARISTOMEDIA GROUP. She is looking for her next opportunity, and can be reached here, or at (941) 993-2734.

